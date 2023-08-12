Deputies with dogs search for clues to killer after man found dead in NC mountain woods

Deputies are investigating the killing of a man found dead in North Carolina mountain woods Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the man as 22-year-old Jeruan William Spencer, but didn’t say where he lived or how investigators believe he died.

Spencer lived in Brevard in Transylvania County, according to a search of public records by The Charlotte Observer.

Brevard is about 35 miles southwest of Asheville and about 125 miles west of Charlotte.

Spencer’s mother, Rasonna LaPierre-Brown, told WLOS she wants justice for her son.

“Somebody shot my son, and they left him here to die,” LaPierre-Brown said. “I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

Deputies have searched with dogs for clues to the killer since Thursday, along McKinney Road west of Asheville.

Officers were dispatched there around noon after an unidentified body was found, according to a Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office news release Thursday.

“An active criminal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office is now underway with numerous Detectives, CSI, Patrol, and K9 handlers assigned to the case,” officials said in the news release.

“The Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident and has not yet identified a suspect,” the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the killing to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670.

Neighbors on Facebook said they’re concerned by what they called authorities’ lack of details surrounding the death.

“This is less than a quarter of a mile from my house,” a woman said. “They need to tell us more!!”

“A description would be helpful,” another woman said.

A sheriff’s spokesman couldn’t be reached by the Observer on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.