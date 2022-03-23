Deputies 'doing the best they can': WCSO posts live videos showing spring break curfew enforcement

SEASIDE — Videos of teens crowding the streets along Walton County Road 30A circulated across social media and were aired on national television last week.

The videos gave rise to several concerns from residents, but Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia said they are not reflective of the “big picture.” The WCSO took to social media Monday night to show enforcement efforts at Seaside.

Bicyclists and pedestrians take in Seaside in 2020. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says deputies are keeping spring break crowds under control along County Road 30A this year.

Underage drinking arrests: Underage drinking crackdown nets 346 arrests in Okaloosa, Walton just 2 weeks into spring break

More about spring break prep: 'We are prepared': Walton County Sheriff's Office declares itself ready for spring break

“We wanted to show people that the deputies are working and that they are trying to deter criminal behavior that is a result of spring break,” Dobridnia said. “I want people to know that they’re safe and these videos a lot of times capture a fraction of time, and when you look at the big picture of what’s occurring, they’re not the same.”

The WCSO began livestreaming on Facebook as Seaside’s 8 p.m. curfew took effect. Only those over the age of 21 are allowed in the commercial area after 8 p.m. unless accompanied by an adult. There were about 10 deputies patrolling the area and enforcing the curfew Monday night.

“That’s not including the deputies that are covering other areas of the county,” Dobridnia said. “These guys and gals are putting in a lot of overtime hours to make sure we’re covering the entire county, and not just the south end.”

The WCSO allocated resources to make sure areas along the beaches were fully staffed in preparation for spring break, and deputies will continue to maintain a strong presence in areas like CR 30A where more crowds are being seen.

“We’ll be back out. We are out every night," Dobridnia said. "We just wanted to show people the different things that the deputies are doing — riding around on golf carts, riding around on bicycles, to try to deter kids from doing things they shouldn’t be doing.”

Story continues

More: 'Thorn in the kids' butts': WCSO outlines spring break strategy to crack down on teen drinking

Shea said the crowds and occupancy levels at lodgings change every week. Many of the teens who were in the area during the start of spring break earlier this month were coming from schools in Houston.

Last year, the week in which Houston schools were on spring break was particularly problematic. Those crowds returned home over the weekend when their break came to an end March 20.

Manny Santoya (left), Carl Garza (center) and Dave Frederick hang out at Seaside during spring break in 2019. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says deputies are enforcing Seaside's curfew and patrolling other areas of County Road 30A this year.

Now, the WCSO expects to see crowds from Atlanta flocking to the area the weekend of April 2. But large crowds don’t always mean criminal activity, Dobridnia said.

“Unless there are criminal acts happening, which we will investigate, our goal is to just get them to leave the property per Seaside’s curfew,” she said. “Being loud, laughing, dancing, saying inappropriate things, those things aren’t against the law, unfortunately. For us, it’s about making sure that these kids are safe and that they are not damaging other people’s property.”

Crowds were small as the WCSO livestream was underway Monday. But deputies did catch a few teenagers violating the curfew. There were three people caught with alcohol underage, four beach ordinance violations, one noise or house party complaint and 32 traffic stops.

There have been about 58 charges for underage possession of alcohol since the start of spring break. The numbers continue to climb as the WCSO adds more resources to “hot spots.”

Dobridnia said there also have been reports of criminal mischief, such as teens shooting Airsoft guns at people along CR 30A as a part of a trend called the “Orbeez Challenge.”

Young people take photos at one of Seaside's beach accesses during a previous spring break. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says deputies are keeping things under control this year.

“It’s a challenge involving little pellets that have water inside them,” she said. “We’ve identified everybody involved in those. We just want the public to be aware because they can be painful. If they come into contact with anybody doing that, we want them to call us. It can be very dangerous.”

And on March 15, a group of teens reportedly vandalized several businesses in the Seaside area. All suspects have been identified and charges are pending.

However, the criminal acts have reportedly not been to the levels of violent crime in other parts of the state. Last week, Miami Beach declared a state of emergency after two shootings occurred.

Dobridnia said deputies are working hard to prevent that type of crime in Walton County.

“Our job is to put their mind at ease and not stray away from what’s happening, because those videos did happen, but it’s not what we’re seeing in other areas of the country,” she said. “We haven’t had the type of violence that other areas of the county have. ... I just hope they understand that our deputies are doing the best they can.”

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: WCSO videos show spring break curfew enforcement efforts in Seaside