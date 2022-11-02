Deputies in downtown Victorville arrest felon on suspicion of having a firearm, cocaine

Deputies in downtown Victorville arrested 36-year-old felon Lealbert Jenkins on suspicion of possessing a firearm and crack cocaine.

Sheriff’s deputies in downtown Victorville arrested a 36-year-old felon on suspicion of possessing a firearm and crack cocaine.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 4:22 p.m. on Monday, a deputy conducted a vehicle check at the intersection of C and A streets

The deputy contacted Lealbert Jenkins of Victorville, who displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance. A field sobriety test was conducted.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered a loaded 9mm handgun with a 16-round magazine, approximately 10 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale, a digital scale, and over $300 cash.

The vehicle was towed and Jenkins was arrested on suspicion of possessing cocaine for sale and transporting/selling narcotics. Also, a felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited from owning ammunition; having a large capacity magazine and a controlled substance while armed.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or by leaving information at wetip.com.

