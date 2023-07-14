Deputies draw guns on couple in search for suspect who shot Gwinnett DA investigator

Barrow County Deputies searching for a man who shot a district attorney investigator, stopped a couple in their vehicle and handcuffed a woman before releasing them a few minutes later.

“Besides the trauma, the PTSD of it, we feel our civil rights were violated and it was humiliating.” said Tiffany Johnson.

Johnson said she and her husband were driving to dinner last Friday night when deputies surrounded their vehicle and ordered them at gunpoint to get out of their vehicle with their hands up.

“He puts me in handcuffs very vigorously and is walking me backward, where I’m almost stumbling,” said Johnson.

Deputies stopped their black Porsche SUV because it matched what was the initial description of a vehicle driven by a man who shot a Gwinnett County District Attorney investigator in Auburn the same evening.

Johnson says twenty minutes before deputies pulled their car over, Gwinnett County Police stopped her husband when he was driving in the area where the roadside shooting took place.

Johnson says police handled that stop much differently than the deputies, and didn’t draw weapons.

“They take his license, run it, they clear him, thank him for his time and he’s on the way,” said Johnson.

Johnson said her husband, a fifty-something Navy veteran has no resemblance to the 27-year shooting suspect, Tyler Moore, who surrendered at the Gwinnett County Detention Center two days following the shooting.

Moore was actually driving a silver-colored SUV.

After Barrow deputies contacted Gwinnett and learned of the earlier stop and then released the couple.

Johnson said she suffered a minor shoulder injury from the handcuffing. But she says the emotional pain of what she and her husband went through is worse.

“They’re politely joking, sorry about this. Wrong place, wrong time. A formal apology would be nice. But just to shine a light on this situation, you know when you realize you have the wrong person, I don’t think a police barricade with guns drawn is the way to handle it,” said Johnson.

The couple says the law enforcement agencies need to communicate better.

Channel 2 Action News reached out the Barrow County’s Sheriff for a comment on the situation, but did not hear back.

However, the sheriff’s office did provide video of the interaction between deputies and the couple.

