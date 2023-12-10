Deputies say driver of this car has stolen mail in Gordon County

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person responsible for stealing mail from mailboxes.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, deputies received two reports of mail being stolen from mailboxes on Rock Creek Road and Battle Road.

One victim told deputies he saw a suspicious white car stop at his mailbox on Rock Creek Road and take his mail.

The victim tried to follow the car but lost sight of it.

A second victim reported their mail being stolen on Battle Road.

Security footage captured the image of the suspect vehicle, a white, late-model Audi.

Deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the car and driver.

