Deputies: Driver hit Gilboa Post Office in possibly stolen vehicle

Apr. 15—Schoharie County deputies said a Richmondville man was arrested last week after hitting the Gilboa Post Office with a vehicle that may have been stolen

According to an April 12 media release, the sheriff's department received a complaint of trespassing on state Route 30 in Gilboa on April 7. As deputies responded to the call, they were flagged down by Devon Saginario, who said his vehicle was broken down in the same area.

Deputies said they determined Saginario was responsible for the trespassing call and that the vehicle was found, stuck in a ditch on Crescent Road. It appeared to have extensive front-end damage, the release said.

While deouties were investigating, they received another call, saying the Gilboa Post Office had been struck by a vehicle overnight and had extensive damage.

Deputies said it appeared the vehicle driven by Saginario had hit the building.

According to the release, deputies contacted the registered owner and determined the owner did not know Saginario and that the vehicle might have been stolen the night before.

Deputies charged Saginario with third-degree burglary and petit larceny for the original trespassing complaint, and with criminal mischief for the damage to the post office. He was also issued vehicle and traffic tickets. They did not announce any charges related to the possible theft of the vehicle.

Saginario was arraigned in town of Blenheim Court and released on his own recognizance. Deputies said more charges are pending.