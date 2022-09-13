Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail

A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.

Deputies said they responded to the Maricamp Emergency Department after getting reports of a robbery victim with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators said the victim told them he was at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road when two men tried to rob him at gunpoint and one of the men might be dead.

Deputies said that when they went to investigate, they found Dalzell near the trail, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said that while they were questioning the victim, Neal contacted them, saying he wanted to speak to deputies.

Neal told investigators he and Dalzell planned to meet with two men as part of a drug deal and then rob the other men of some marijuana.

When Dalzell attempted to rob one of the men, both began shooting at one another and the driver began firing at each other. The driver was shot in the hand while Dalzell was killed.

Deputies said since Dalzell died in the commission of a crime that he and Neal planned, they charged Neal with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Neal was booked into the Marion County Jail and held on a $100,000 bond.

Deputies have not released the names of the other two men involved and say the investigation is ongoing.

