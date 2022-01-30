Deputies find drugs in Aurora stop, two charged with trafficking

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski completes his first year in office.

Deputies from the Portage County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged two people with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Aurora.

The department's P.A.C.E. (Portage Aggressive Crime Enforcement) unit pulled over a vehicle after spotting an obscured license plate on Route 43 in Aurora.

During the Wednesday stop, the department stated in a press release, Karo, a department K-9, alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. During a probably cause search, deputies found about a pound of marijuana, a loaded firearm and more than $13,000 in cash.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle, who were not named in the release, were both charged with trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and receiving proceeds of an offense. The passenger was prohibited from owning firearms due to a prior trafficking in drugs charge, deputies said, and charges related to the firearm are pending further investigation.

