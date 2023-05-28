Deputies: Drunk driver plows into ocean in New Smyrna Beach

An Orlando woman under the influence of alcohol, barreled down the beach in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday afternoon and plowed into the ocean, narrowly missing people on the water's edge, Volusia County sheriff's deputies said.

The incident occurred at Smyrna Dunes, sheriff's deputies said.

A sheriff's helicopter flying overhead recorded the scene where people were gathered around the car in the water.

The reckless driver was identified as Sarah Ramsammy, 26. Her blood alcohol level was 0.153, almost twice the legal limit of .08 under Florida law.

Ramsammy was charged with DUI and reckless driving. She also got a ticket for failure to obey a traffic control device, and was booked in the Volusia County Branch Jail at 9:03 p.m., deputies said.

Court records show Ramsammy bonded out at 10:08 p.m. Saturday after posting $1,500 bail.

Witnesses said the vehicle, traveling at 50 mph, crashed onto the beach near several families. The car narrowly missed hitting a child and a dog at the dog-friendly park on the beach, sheriff's deputies said.

In a body camera video, deputies ask Ramsammy what happened and she said she wasn't sure.

"I am not sure. I was the driver and they kind of stopped us and they said that we almost hit a child," Ramsammy said. "I didn't think that we did. But that's what they told us."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Orlando woman crashes into ocean in New Smyrna Beach