Deputies: Duo threatened to kill animal officers, set building on fire if they didn’t get dogs back

A Macon man is behind bars after deputies said he and another woman threatened to kill animal welfare officers if they didn’t get their dogs back.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said they removed two dogs from Billy Taylor’s home, and he was cited for animal cruelty.

On Monday, an animal welfare officer called deputies saying the department had started receiving phone calls from Sierra Adiasor and Taylor saying they would become the officer’s new stalkers and they will get their dogs back by “any means necessary, even if they have to die to do it,” an incident report says.

Adiasor also said on the call that she should have run over the animal welfare officer when they took the dogs from Taylor’s home.

According to the incident report, Taylor could be heard in the background of the phone call yelling threats and obscenities against the welfare officers.

Before ending the call, Adiasor also said she would “set the animal welfare building on fire and shoot at them b*****s when they run out,” the incident report said.

Warrants were issued for the couple on charges of making terroristic threats. Taylor remains in the Bibb County Jail. Adiasor has not yet been arrested.

