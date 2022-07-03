Deputies in early Sunday morning standoff in Adelanto

Since about 9:04 a.m. Sunday, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is in a standoff with a person in the area of Rachel Court and Begonia Street in Adelanto after being called to the 14300 block of Rachel Court for a report of a burglary.

Witnesses have reported a helicopter has been circling the neighborhood.

“MARVIIN ZINDLER….EYEWITNESS NEWS”!!! A gun battle isn’t what I wanted to wake up to this morning… pic.twitter.com/Nd9xlGJHPN — Scott Rodriguez (@ScottRo83866595) July 3, 2022

Sheriff deputies are announcing over the PA “you are considered armed and dangerous to residents, come out with your hands up," according to Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero.

A call for the Sheriff's Department SWAT team has been made. Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for more details.

