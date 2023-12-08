Deputies evacuate 5 Goldenrod homes to detonate pipe bombs

Seminole County deputies said they had to evacuate five homes in the Goldenrod neighborhood Friday morning so they could detonate explosive devices they discovered at a home.

Investigators said that they served a search warrant Thursday on a home on Alena Court near State Road 436 and Howell Branch Road.

They said that while they were searching for drugs, they discovered methamphetamine and pipe bombs in the home.

Deputies said they interviewed the homeowner, Mark Severson, 40, who admitted to making “pyrotechnic material.”

Investigators said Severson and his wife told them that he usually “works on his fireworks” in the garage and on the porch.

Severson was arrested on charges of possessing and manufacturing explosives among other charges.

Deputies said they detonated the bombs at the home Friday because they were concerned about transporting them.

