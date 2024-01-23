Deputies find evidence of identity theft in Roseville traffic stop. Man and woman arrested

Molly Jarone
·1 min read

Placer County law enforcement arrested a couple in Roseville earlier this month after they allegedly found drugs and evidence of identity theft in their vehicle, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Jan. 9, deputies made a traffic stop in the area of Eureka Road and Lava Ridge Court. The occupants of the vehicle, identified as a 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, had outstanding warrants, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In a search of their vehicle, deputies allegedly found “stolen property, methamphetamine, and evidence of identity theft,” according to a social media post. “There was also a printer and blank check paper, which showed evidence of making fake checks.”

The pair were arrested on suspicion of drug and theft charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.