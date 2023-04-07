Deputies fatally shoot man they say had a gun, lunged at them near Springfield

Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies park along Sunshine Street on the morning of Friday, April 7, 2023.

A man was fatally shot Friday morning when Greene County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a woman stealing from a convenience store in the 500 block of Sunshine Street outside of city limits, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Sheriff Jim Arnott told television station KY3 that the store clerk identified the woman as being involved in an earlier theft. Upon arrival, deputies found her in an abandoned house across the street and arrested her.

Deputies said they then encountered a man who was holding a gun to his head who told them, "shoot me, I’m not going back,” Arnott said. The deputies shot the man when he lunged at them, according to the sheriff.

It is unclear whether the man fired the gun at deputies, Arnott told KY3, and that the shooting is now under investigation by Greene County and several other sheriff's departments.

Greene County Sheriff's Office has not released the names of the man and deputies did not return News-Leader requests for comment.

