Deputies fatally shoot man in Minneapolis, the Star Tribune reported

A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

A deputy in Minneapolis shot and killed a man on Thursday, according to The Star Tribune.

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies were reportedly chasing the man who was a murder suspect.

A small crowd began to gather near the scene of the crime.

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man in Minneapolis's Uptown neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson confirmed to Minnesota Public Radio that a deputy fatally shot a person in a parking garage. Deputies had been pursuing the man, who was a murder suspect, according to the Star Tribune.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Investigation tweeted that its agents were on their way to the scene around 4 p.m. local time.

Minneapolis police were reportedly not involved in the shooting, though police were providing support to deputies after the fact.

The newspaper reported that officers requested two ambulances including one for a woman who was with the man.

A representative for Hennepin County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

As residents and pedestrians awaited more information on the shooting, a crowd began to gather and protest near the scene, according to Minnesota Public Radio reporter Matt Sepic.

A bartender who works nearby told the Tribune that multiple patrons witnessed the shooting.

"They said when they came in, there was about one or two police cars on the top of the ramp [and then] about five more," he said. "When [all the cars] got to the top, there was eight to 12 shots. [Officers] grabbed the girl out of the red car and put her in handcuffs."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

