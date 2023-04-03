Deputies say female student left loaded gun at Georgia Military College

A loaded gun was found Thursday at Georgia Military College in Martinez.

Columbia County deputies responded at 11:20 a.m. for a gun found on campus, according to an incident report. School officials said a female college student left her purse near a bench in the school with a loaded gun inside.

Officials told deputies security went through the purse in order to identify the owner and found the gun, according to the report.

The college has high schoolers taking classes in the building all day and the campus is a school safety zone, deputies noted in the report.

The owner of the gun told deputies she thought she was able to have the gun in her purse due to the campus carry law, according to the report. She said had she known about the safety zone, she would not have violated it.

The college did not wish to file charges against the student and signed a waiver of prosecution.

