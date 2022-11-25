Deputies fired, indicted in fatal shooting of Colorado man who called 911

Two Colorado sheriff’s deputies have been indicted by a county grand jury in the death of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old man who was shot in his car after calling 911 amid what his mother has called a mental breakdown.

A grand jury on Wednesday delivered an indictment against Clear Creek County Sheriff’s deputies Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould, Fifth Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum’s office said in a news release.

Buen was charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment, while Gould was hit with counts of criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded on June 11 in the small mountain town of Silver Plume, after Glass called 911 for roadside assistance. His SUV had become stuck on an embankment, leaving him trapped on the desolate road.

Body camera videos show Glass repeatedly refusing to leave his vehicle, telling deputies he was “terrified” without offering further explanation. After more than an hour of negotiations, police said Glass became uncooperative, so they broke the passenger window and removed a knife from the vehicle.

Glass appeared to panic in response and reached for another knife in the car, prompting the officers to shoot, authorities said.

Buen and Gould were also fired from the department on Wednesday.

With News Wire Services