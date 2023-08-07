Deputies: Flagler County man accused of pointing gun at Lyft driver’s head and pulling trigger

A 24-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm the Flager County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a news release, Esaiah Glenn of Palm Coast was arrested early Monday morning after a Lyft driver reported the passenger in his vehicle pointed a gun directly at his head and pulled the trigger.

Sheriff’s deputies said the gun clicked but did not fire.

Investigators said on Sunday night a FCSO sergeant was flagged down by a Lyft driver.

Deputies said the Lyft driver said he had picked up a passenger on Providence Lane and was going to drop him off on Bronson Lane.

The Lyft driver told investigators he ordered the suspect to get out of his vehicle after he put a gun to his head and heard the gun click.

FCSO Units began searching the Pine Lakes Apartments after they received a tip matching the suspect’s description that he had been seen in the apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office said Glenn was later found trying to get a hotel room on Kingswood Drive.

Deputies said the Glenn admitted to the incident and said that he hoped the Lyft driver would have shot him when he pointed the gun at him.

Glenn is being held at Flagler County Jail with no bond.

