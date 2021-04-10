Deputies in Florida back off noise complaint — after they’re told the sheriff is at the party

Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·5 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A loud birthday party on a recent Saturday night brought sheriff’s deputies to a home in Parkland, but they wound up looking the other way when told about one of the revelers inside: their own boss, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Several partygoers who met the deputies outside the home on March 27 boasted that the sheriff was a guest inside. It led to an awkward encounter in which the deputies hesitated to confront the sheriff and then backed off entirely.

“You guys do whatever you want,” one deputy said, starting to walk away. “Have a nice night.”

The South Florida Sun Sentinel obtained the deputies’ body-cam footage Friday through a public records request. Tony is not shown on the footage and there’s no proof he was there, but the partiers declare repeatedly that he’s inside.

Broward Public Defender Gordon Weekes, who reviewed the footage Friday, said it shows the deputies appearing to “cower away.” The average person “doesn’t get that level of deference from law enforcement when they have that kind of encounter.”

One of the people who lives at the home, Assistant Public Defender Susan Lawson, seemed to put the deputies in an uncomfortable spot by continuing to name-drop the sheriff, Weekes said. “Is a regular citizen going to have that kind of deference from law enforcement? It’s an example of two systems” of justice, he said.

The Sheriff Office says the deputies did the right thing.

“The deputies responded and determined there was no noise violation,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright. The city’s noise ordinance would not take effect for another half-hour.

“The outcome would have been the same under the same circumstances if someone called in a noise complaint to your home,” Coleman-Wright said.

She said she didn’t know whether Tony was at the gathering, adding that she doesn’t ask what he does on his own time.

Reached by the Sun Sentinel, Lawson didn’t comment late Friday.

Deputies responded to the party about 10:30 p.m. that Saturday night, records show.

When the first deputy arrived, two men stood in the driveway smoking cigarettes, one of them holding a Corona. The men, grinning, invited the deputy to walk around the side of the house to get to the backyard and see “Sheriff Gregory.” The deputy at one point said, “I’m like scared to go ...”

“Can I walk behind you and watch this?” one teases.

“I don’t believe you,” she says, laughing.

“Big dude!” they insist, noting his muscles. “He’s jacked.”

One of the men, to prove Tony is there, pulls out his cellphone to show pictures.

After seeing a picture, the deputy reacted with “oh!” and backed up to face away from the home. “Give me a second,” she said, placing her hand over her body-worn camera.

A few moments later, the homeowners, Susan Lawson and her husband, Brian, step outside to talk to the deputy, gathering on the sidewalk by the mailbox.

“Greg Tony is here, your boss. Sorry,” Susan Lawson told the deputy.

Brian Lawson asked one of the partygoers why he was bringing up Tony. “Why are you guys throwing it out there?”

The body-cam audio cuts off part of the partygoer’s response. Brian Lawson starts to talk to the deputy about the city’s noise ordinance, which takes effect at 11 p.m.

The neighbor’s noise complaint came in just before 10:30 p.m. When the body-cam audio resumes, Brian Lawson is heard talking about how they planned to stop the music by 11, abiding by the ordinance.

The city’s noise disturbance ordinance bans any loud music that’s played “in such a loud and raucous manner” that it disturbs “the peace, quiet or comfort of the adjacent neighbor.” The ordinance is in effect between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and from 11 p.m. through 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Asked whether loud disturbances are allowed at other times, city spokesman Todd DeAngelis said, “I’ll leave it at the noise ordinance kicks in at 11.”

Even though it wasn’t 11 yet, the second deputy still tried to get the partygoers to turn down the music, explaining that it was bothering a neighbor.

“You still have to turn the music down,” the deputy insisted. “The music is too loud.”

Susan Lawson, realizing the deputy wasn’t budging, said “all right” and walked a few feet from the sidewalk back toward her front door, as if she was getting the sheriff. Once she reached her front door, she told the deputy from a distance, “You can talk to your sheriff.”

As this happens, the deputy’s outlook changed.

“Wow,” the deputy replied, raising his hand up in the air. “I didn’t really mean to do anything like that.”

Brian Lawson assured the deputy, “We’re abiding by the law, so we’re good.” The audio in the body-cam footage cut offs in the next few seconds of the conversation. The female deputy is then heard saying, “All right. Enjoy.” The other deputy said, “Good night, Mr. Lawson. Have a good evening.”

A sheriff’s report briefly sums up how the noise complaint was handled. The report states those at the party said “they were allowed to play music until 11 p.m., per one of their guests.” The report doesn’t identify the guest and doesn’t mention the discussion of the sheriff.

The deputy described being unable to get them to lower the music. “I advised them of their neighbor’s concern, and they did not seem to care about that and stated that they would continue.”

Weekes said: “The sheriff probably should have come out and addressed the matter, and just turned down the music like every other citizen.” Weekes said he had been to parties as a teen when police showed up, “and not once (did they say), ‘You have 30 more minutes on the clock.’”

Regarding Susan Lawson, who works for his office, Weekes said he regarded her gathering in Parkland as “a personal matter” and said “there are no repercussions from me on this.”

———

Recommended Stories

  • Tiger Woods thought he was in Florida after L.A. crash, according to collision report

    Tiger Woods believed he was in Florida and had no memory of the events leading up to the single-vehicle accident on Feb. 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

  • Severe weather, tornado blamed for at least 2 deaths, multiple injuries in Louisiana

    At least two deaths and multiple injuries have been reported in Louisiana following severe weather on Friday night and Saturday morning.

  • One dead, five hurt in Texas freeway shooting

    The victims included two bystanders, Fort Worth police said.

  • Prosecutor's office reviewing car crash case involving former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid

    The three-car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid that injured two children, including one critically, is being reviewed by the local prosecutor's office. A spokesperson for the office had no additional comment on the case, including any timeline for reviewing it or any charges recommended by police. The collision occurred Feb. 4 on a highway near the Kansas City Chiefs' training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

  • AP Top Stories April 10 P

    Here are the top stories for Saturday, April 10th: Crowd outside Buckingham Palace despite appeal; Royal Salute with guns fired across the UK; Defiant coup protesters march in southern Myanmar; Egyptian mission discovers mortuary city in Luxor (April 10)

  • Drew Barrymore Shares How to Have Difficult Conversations With Friends | Dear Drew

    Drew Barrymore answered fan questions about friendships and how to handle the tough conversations that may come up.

  • Why so many have turned to shopping amid the pandemic

    The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the psychology behind overshopping and overspending.

  • Man shot barking dog with arrow, but relative says canine attacked her in Parker County

    The incident was reported March 17 in Parker County, authorities said.

  • Canyon County sheriff’s deputies released from hospital after fentanyl exposure at jail

    After searching an inmate, the deputies began experiencing symptoms because of the powerful opioid.

  • Iran says it's testing new advanced nuclear centrifuge

    Iran said Saturday it's testing a new and advanced nuclear centrifuge to more effectively enrich uranium, AP reports.Why it matters: The announcement by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani comes as Tehran and Washington hold indirect talks in an attempt to bring the U.S. back into the 2015 nuclear deal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, accusing Iran of failing to adhere to the agreement, and slapped fresh sanctions on the country.Iran, in response, stepped up its enrichment efforts by building centrifuges and enriching nuclear materials to levels that violated the deal while insisting that it has no desire to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran announced in January that it would resume 20% uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, and it has since produced 121 pounds of uranium enriched to up to 20%, according to the Reuters.Details: The centrifuge unveiled Saturday may be able to output enriched nuclear material 50 times quicker than the country's first centrifuge and is likely a new breach of the 2015 deal, according to AP.The big picture: The indirect talks in Vienna this week "met expectations" but did not assuage U.S. doubts about Iran's willingness to negotiate in good faith over the deal, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.The talks are expected to continue in a similar format starting the middle of next week.Iran has said it would not stop enriching uranium at levels that violate the deal until the U.S. lifts its sanctions on the country, while the Biden administration has demanded that Iran must show compliance to the deal before it lifts the sanctions and rejoins.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Half of small businesses unlikely to hire back workers they let go, report finds

    Data: Facebook Global State of Small Business Report; Chart: Axios VisualsNearly a third of small- and medium-sized businesses have had to lay off workers as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and half say they don't plan to rehire employees in the next six months, per Facebook's Global State of Small Business Report out Friday.Why it matters: Small businesses have been pummeled in the past year, and small businesses owned by people of color faced higher closure rates, lower sales and bigger staff reductions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 22% of U.S. businesses reported they were closed in February 2021, an increase from 16% in October 2020, per Facebook's survey of more than 35,000 small- and medium-sized businesses. "Businesses have reduced their costs and payroll which is horribly painful and could be really harmful to the business long term," Urban Institute Senior Fellow Brett Theodos tells Axios. Between the lines: The fact that 51% of global and U.S. small- and medium-sized businesses aren't planning to rehire in the near future suggests lower levels of optimism about the economic recovery, even as vaccinations become more widespread and states begin to open up.States with high shares of businesses that reduced staff are New York (38%), Illinois (36%), Michigan (36%), California (33%) and Florida (32%), per Facebook's research.Yes, but: While small businesses may not be planning on scaling rapidly in the second half of the year, some sectors are doing better than expected in terms of keeping up with loan payments and maintaining their credit standing, said Theodos, who analyzed data from Dun & Bradstreet on 1 million businesses between September 2019 and January 2021.Small businesses are nimble and many were able to quickly cut costs by shedding employees and physical space to save on rent when revenues plummeted at the start of the pandemic, he said. The Paycheck Protection Program and flexibility from lenders significantly helped provide some financial float for small businesses over the past year. Yes, but, but: That doesn't mean their recovery will be quick or easy, and many businesses that closed may not be able to reopen. Theodos found that past-due payments owed by small businesses as a share of each company's total trade activity rose slightly nationwide — from 17.7% in February 2020 to 18.3% percent in January 2021. (Check out the city-specific data).Companies that are in loan forbearance may not be in great financial shape, "but it means lenders still have some confidence they'll be able to pay," he said.The bottom line: Even the businesses that managed to maintain operations thanks to PPP payments and emergency lender flexibility will likely be conservative in hiring and spending for some time. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘I Can’t Breathe’: Police Release Footage Showing Officer Repeatedly Shoving Snow in Man’s Face

    A police officer resigned amid an internal use-of-force investigation, after he was shown to have repeatedly shoved snow in the face of a man during a domestic violence arrest in Akron, Ohio, on February 7.In video footage released by the City of Akron, an officer can be seen repeatedly placing snow on a man’s face as other officers handcuff him. The man can be heard saying that he “can’t breathe.”The incident happened after a woman called 911 to report that a man, named as Charles Hicks, had “threatened her with a knife and that she was scared for the safety of her children”, according to local reports.During a news conference on Thursday, Acting Chief Mike Caprez said the “tactic” used by the officer was “not supported by the circumstances” or trained by the department. Officer John Turnure voluntarily resigned effective March 31, local media reported. Credit: City of Akron via Storyful

  • Police officer scarred for life after being punched five times in the face

    Adam Burgin broke PC Dan Lumley's nose in the attack.

  • One person dead, multiple hospitalized in a mass shooting in Bryan, Texas

    Police rushed to the scene of the reported shooting at an industrial park in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross practices 'compassion and gratitude' despite pandemic weight gain: 'The softness of my body is a blessing'

    The "Blackish" star has vowed to be forgiving with herself and her changing body.

  • Macy's bedding sets are on sale from as low as $19 right now

    Macy's bedding sets are on sale for some of the lowest prices of the season, with three-piece collections available for as low as $18.99—details.

  • 'Conclusions are misguided:' Tiger Woods crash investigation criticized by forensic experts

    Evidence and data provided by law enforcement in Tiger Woods' crash point to him being unconscious or unaware before impact, forensic experts say.

  • Panthers acquire Brandon Montour from selling Sabres

    Florida has spent some of the cap space it created by trading Brett Connolly.

  • Arizona sheriff to Biden: Put pride aside, go back to Trump border policies

    Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb discusses the impact of the border surge on 'Your World'

  • 5 ironclad truths about the new Georgia voting law and business

    Used to be that if you ran a business in America you’d stay as far away as possible from politics. But this has been changing in recent years, and now taken to another level with the Georgia voting law, the fallout of which has rippled from Fortune 500 companies and prominent executives to major league baseball and golf.