Deputies: Florida woman charged after supplying own mother with fatal dose of fentanyl

A Brevard County woman was arrested over the weekend, accused of supplying her own mother with a fatal dose of fentanyl.

The victim was pronounced dead at her home on Curtis Blvd. in Cocoa at 3 a.m. on March 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy report later confirmed she died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

Brevard County investigators used witness statements and cell phone data to identify Tiffani Hernandez, 33, as the person who supplied the victim with $40 worth of fentanyl the day before she was found dead.

Tiffani Hernandez, 33, charged with felony manslaughter

According to an arrest report, Hernandez knew she was providing the victim with fentanyl and even warned her about the danger.

Police referenced a text message in the report in which Hernandez told the victim, “I just got it. U have to be careful…this is fentanyl so don’t need that much.”

Investigators further determined the victim had no contact with anyone else between that text message and her death.

When contacted by detectives, Hernandez admitted to providing the fentanyl that killed the victim, who the sheriff’s office identified as Hernandez’ own mother.

Hernandez was booked into the Brevard County jail Friday on a charge of manslaughter, a second-degree felony. She’s since been released on bond.

