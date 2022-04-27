Deputies foil armed robbery in Dawson

Apr. 27—After a brief standoff, deputies stopped a man on parole, who said he refused to go back to prison, from robbing a dollar store while an employee hid inside Monday night in Dawson.

According to a press release from the Navarro County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. April 25 to an armed robbery in progress at 202 W. Hwy 31 in Dawson, at the Family Dollar Store.

Deputies were told the suspect was still in the store with at least three employees and was demanding money from the safe.

Upon arrival deputies learned two employees escaped the store but one remained hiding inside.

The suspect came to the front entrance of the store to make contact with deputies and was displaying a Smith and Wesson .38 special revolver handgun.

The suspect reportedly said he had been in prison for almost 21 years for a murder, was out on parole, and was not going back to prison.

After a brief standoff, deputies were able to get the suspect to put down his gun and surrender.

Upon a search of the store, deputies located the third employee and everyone was removed safely without injury.

The suspect was identified as 65-year-old Arlie Glenn Gaston of Celeste, TX.

Gaston was booked into the Navarro County Detention Center for Aggravated Robbery where he remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.