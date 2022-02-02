Deputies: Football dispute preceded gunshot, violence, arrest

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Deputies said a dispute over a football game led to a Henry County man's arrest after he allegedly fired a gunshot and battered his wife and a child.

Odin Andrew Spreck, 47, was arrested early Sunday evening at his home along Henry County Road 500-E southeast of New Castle.

When Henry County sheriff's deputies arrived at his home about 7 p.m., Spreck said he and his wife had been at a local restaurant watching a football game and began to argue because they were not rooting for the same team.

(An affidavit did not specify what game they were watching, but the AFC Championship Game — which saw the Cincinnati Bengals win a Super Bowl berth with an overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs — concluded about 45 minutes before authorities were called to the Spreck home.)

Spreck's wife said as their dispute had continued, at their home, her husband had fired a shot, from a .40-caliber handgun, into a floor and said he was going to kill her.

Deputies reported observing a hole in the floor and could also smell gunpowder.

His accuser also said Spreck hit her several times as they battled for control of the gun, and hit a nine-year-old child — who was trying to intervene in the dispute — in the shoulder,

Spreck was charged on Monday in Henry Circuit Court 2 with intimidation, domestic battery, domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age and criminal recklessness. Judge Kit Crane scheduled his trial for May 23.

The Henry County man remained in the county jail on Wednesday under a $22,500 surety bond and a cash bond of $1,800.

Court records reflect Spreck has been convicted of intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery.

