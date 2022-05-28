Deputies found enough fentanyl to kill 50,000 people

Deputies in Hall County said they found enough fentanyl to kill 50,000 people.

A task force discovered the drug, along with a stash of weapons, marijuana, vape cartridges and bundles of money at a home along Lake Lanier in Gainesville.

Investigators estimate the drugs alone were worth $27,000.

Two people now face felony charges ranging from trafficking to illegal possession of firearms.

