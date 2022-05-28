Deputies found enough fentanyl to kill 50,000 people
Deputies in Hall County said they found enough fentanyl to kill 50,000 people.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A task force discovered the drug, along with a stash of weapons, marijuana, vape cartridges and bundles of money at a home along Lake Lanier in Gainesville.
TRENDING STORIES:
Mosquitoes test positive for rare but potentially deadly virus in Georgia
Teen dead, 2 others injured after shooting at Ga. graduation party, police say
64-year-old man shot in his driveway during botched robbery, police say
Investigators estimate the drugs alone were worth $27,000.
Two people now face felony charges ranging from trafficking to illegal possession of firearms.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: