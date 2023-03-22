Deputies: Ga. man arrested for animal cruelty after 2 dead dogs found chained to tree in his yard

A Milledgeville man was arrested for animal cruelty after two dead dogs were found chained to a tree at his home, investigators say.

On March 2, deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to 129 Thompson Circle to meet with animal control in reference to reported animal cruelty.

The animal control officer had received multiple calls to do a welfare check on several dogs.

The officer discovered two dead dogs chained to a tree next to the house where Douglas Jones and Danielle Griffin live.

According to an incident report, “the dogs had been deceased for some time and were in a state of decomposition.”

The officer said one dog was behind the doghouse and one was in front of it, both still chained to the tree.

Neighbors told the animal control officer that though they were afraid of Jones, they would try to feed the dogs.

The officer said she spoke with Jones in person and he admitted to living at that address and the dogs being chained to the tree.

Douglas Jones was arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

A warrant for Danielle Griffin remains outstanding.

Aggravated cruelty to animals is a felony and if found guilty, Jones could be sentenced to between one and five years in prison, and/or receive a fine of no more than $15,000.

