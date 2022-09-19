Deputies: Georgia man found with enough fentanyl to kill populations of Flagler, Putnam counties

Flagler County deputies arrested a Georgia man on Sunday whom they said had enough fentanyl in his truck to kill the entire populations of Flagler and Putnam counties.

Deputies said they found James Duke, 33, of Kennesaw, Georgia, sleeping in his truck behind a Mobil gas station on 6020 E. State Road 100 in Palm Coast.

Deputies said Duke originally gave deputies several fake names before eventually giving his real name. When deputies ran his name, they found he had a non-extraditable arrest warrant from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee for failure to appear in court.

Deputies arrested Duke for giving a false name to law enforcement, loitering or prowling and resisting an officer. When they impounded his truck, investigators found multiple plastic bags filled with fentanyl in a black fanny pack, totaling 338 grams.

According to estimates from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl to cause an overdose death. Deputies said that means Duke had enough fentanyl on him to potentially kill 169,000 people.

“This is the second time in less than a week we’ve found enough fentanyl on a fugitive to potentially kill over 100,000 people,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Deputies added additional charges of trafficking in fentanyl and possession with intent of burglary tools, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

