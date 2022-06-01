Deputies got a call about a sinking car in Broward near I-75. It’s related to a crime

A car stolen in Lauderhill was found submerged in a West Broward canal early Wednesday, deputies said.

Deputies and divers went to the canal near U.S. 27, just south of Interstate 75 around 6:45 a.m. after getting a call about a sinking car, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said. No one was inside the 2014 black Toyota Camry.

After taking the car out of the canal, deputies learned it had been stolen out of Lauderhill earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated.