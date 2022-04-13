Deputies say Green Cove Springs kidnapping suspect may have had an accomplice

A new report reveals a kidnapping suspect may not have acted alone.

Action News Jax first told you yesterday when Aubrey Lumpkin called 911 on himself in Green Cove Springs.

Neighbors are on edge after learning a second person may be involved in a days-long hostage situation right next door.

“It would be nice to have known that,” neighbor Lonnie Strickland said.

According to an arrest report, police found the two homeowners, Michael and Joyce Bramer, tied up with duct tape for more than 48 hours.

The report states they were malnourished, dehydrated, and suffering from infections.

“That’s just awful,” Strickland said.

The arrest report also states Lumpkin and a co-defendant broke into the Bramer’s house to rob them.

Lumpkin said he went in through the back and the other person went in the front of the house, armed and dressed in dark clothes. He then found the Bramers’ credit cards and forced them to tell them their pin numbers.

Lumpkin told police that he and his alleged accomplice went back and forth from this Winn-Dixie parking lot where an ATM is. and he told police they withdrew about $3,000 from the victims’ account.

Big Cash Pawn owner Jennifer Dixon said the Bramers have been coming into her shop for more than 10 years.

“They were very nice people, older people. The man never stopped smiling. Literally a lovely couple,” Dixon said.

She said word travels fast in their small community, and people she knows are worried.

“I think everybody was just scared. They’re scared that something like that could happen here,” Dixson said.

Action News Jax reached out to the sheriff’s office about this new information and we’re told Lumpkin’s statement about killing someone is not considered a confession.

Officials said they must fully investigate the validity of Lumpkin’s statements to determine if they’re truthful; that counts for the alleged accomplice.

