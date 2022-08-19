Deputies make ‘gruesome’ discovery of 2 bodies on Kitsap County property

Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on a Kitsap County property Thursday evening.

Deputies were dispatched to Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla near Purdy Creek at about 5:15 p.m.

A woman who went to the home to check on her parents discovered that someone had broken into the house and she saw blood inside.

When she couldn’t find either of her parents, she called 911.

“When deputies arrived and checked the area they made a gruesome discovery, locating two deceased adult bodies on the property,” a post on the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.

Detectives said the bodies were that of a man and a woman who both had died from homicidal violence. The victims were identified as Steven P. Shulz and Mina Shulz. Both were 51.

The bodies of the victims were turned over to the Kitsap County Coroner’s Office, which will determine how the victims died.

Detectives are processing the crime scene.

Deputies said the investigation is in its early stages and there is much evidence that still needs to be processed.

Anyone who has information about deaths or saw anyone suspicious in the area is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616 or by email at kcsodetectives@kitsap.gov.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip to www.CrimeStoppers.com or by using the P3Tips app.