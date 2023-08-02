Deputies: Gunman chased victim up stairs, shot him in the back multiple times at apartment complex

A Seminole County man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in November, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies said they were called shortly before 8:15 p.m. Nov. 22 to the Vista Haven apartments near State Road 46 and Upsala Road after residents reported hearing gunfire.

Investigators said they discovered several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.

Read: Florida set to execute man who strangled wife, killed Brevard County nurse with hammer

They said they also discovered blood on an apartment door, which was locked.

Deputies said they forced their way into the apartment, where they discovered the body of Phillip Michael McCrimmon Martin, 33, of Orlando.

See: Leprosy in Central Florida: 9 things to know about the disease

Detectives said Martin was involved in an ongoing dispute with Kadeem Omar Fisher, 31, of Sanford.

“That evening, detectives determined Fisher encountered Martin in the stairwell and chased him up the stairs, shooting Martin multiple times in the back,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Martin managed to make it back to his apartment, where he was located dead.”

Read: Crocodile nabs pet pug in Brevard County, wildlife officials investigating

Fisher was served with an arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

He is now being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility without bail.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.