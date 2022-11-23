Deputies hand out hundreds of dollars in gift cards instead of citations ahead of Thanksgiving

Deputies handed out hundreds of dollars in gift cards instead of citations on the day before Thanksgiving.

Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was in the City of South Fulton where the move helped those in need and also allowed Fulton County’s Crime Suppression Unit to keep an eye out for trouble.

“Just before the holidays, wee collectively decided it would be a good idea to come together and give out gift cards to drivers that we pull over,” an officer said.

Most of the traffic violators got warnings to stay safe.

“I’m just gonna give you a verbal warning,” an officer told a driver. “Also from the sheriff’s office we wanted to give you something for the holidays as well.”

The Crime Suppression Unit often uses traffic stops as a starting place to look for evidence of serious crimes. But Wednesday, they used it as an opportunity to hand out blessings.

Investigator Morris Kandakai said the project was the idea of Sgt. Travonte Chambers. The officers bought the gift cards with money out of their own pockets.

Jennifer Toomer said that when she got pulled over for a taillight issue and Kandakai discovered her license was suspended, she was scared she was going to jail.

“It’s been rough on me this year,” Toomer said. “Brother passed away and stuff.”

Toomer said she was driving to get food for her elderly mother and that she worried about what would happen to her mom if she got locked up. But instead, she’s deeply thankful she got a gift card.

“I really appreciate this card,” Toomer said. “I can go get the rest of my Thanksgiving stuff now.”

Captain Jimmy Alvaran said the Scorpion Team even fixed a flat for a woman with two kids they came across. They got gift cards, too.