Deputies say ‘high ranking’ gang member accused of Merced homicide arrested in Texas

An alleged ‘high ranking’ gang member who was wanted in connection with a 2018 Merced homicide, was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies in Texas.

Augustine Singh, 42, was located during the execution of a federal search warrant by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Agency TAG at a home in the 3900 bock of Cannon Wood in Elmendorf, Texas, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office social media post.

During the search, deputies located more than 100 grams of THC cartridges, about 3 pounds of marijuana, three firearms, jewelry and about $9,817 in cash.

During the investigation, deputies learned that one of the suspects detained during the search was Singh, who had an active homicide warrant out of Merced in connection with a 2018 homicide, according to the post.

The news release said Singh is believed to be a high ranking gang member from California. Deputies also located marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a simultaneous search at a location in the 5600 block of Godek Drive, according to authorities.

Singh was taken to the Bexar County Jail on suspicion of drug and weapons charges and will be extradited to Merced to face the homicide charge, according to the post.

Singh was identified as a suspect in the Dec. 2018 shooting death of 37-year-old Christopher Reyes in the Loughborough area. Another person arrested in the case was released from custody in 2019 when prosecutors dropped charges following a deadlock by a Merced County jury.