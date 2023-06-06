Deputies: High-speed chase ends with crash into Marion County home

A Belleview woman was arrested Thursday after deputies say she led them on a high-speed chase that ended with her crashing into a house.

A Marion County deputy first made contact with 21-year-old Shelby Floyd after she was observed driving her white SUV at nearly 85 miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone in the 14000 block of South Highway 441.

Before the deputy could get behind Floyd’s vehicle, they reported seeing her turn abruptly onto 147th Street before driving recklessly through a gas station parking lot and continuing back onto Highway 441 southbound at a high rate of speed.

The deputy activated their lights and sirens and initiated a pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 115 miles-per-hour.

According to the sheriff’s office, Floyd attempted to turn on SE 162nd Place, but lost control of the SUV because of the high speed. Floyd crashed into a parked car and a home in the 16000 block of Highway 441.

Even once she was removed from the SUV, deputies say Floyd continued to resist arrest by refusing to get into the deputy’s patrol vehicle and freeing one of her hands after she had been handcuffed.

Deputies later learned Floyd didn’t have a driver’s license after hers was suspended for failure to pay a previous speeding ticket.

When interviewed, Floyd said she saw the deputy behind her at the gas station and attempted to flee because “her uncle told her cops are mean.”

A building inspector examined the house Floyd hit and deemed it unlivable at the time.

Floyd was initially taken to the Summerfield Emergency Department to be evaluated and has since been booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of fleeing law enforcement at high speed, driving without a license, and resisting an officer.

Floyd remains in the Marion County jail on a total of $6,500 bond.

