Deputies give homeless meals, toys, place to stay
A group of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies brought food, toys and blankets to a local motel to help a specific group of homeless people: around a dozen families living in their cars.
A group of Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies brought food, toys and blankets to a local motel to help a specific group of homeless people: around a dozen families living in their cars.
Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.
The AFC wild-card race had a big shift on Saturday afternoon.
Jake Browning is looking for his fourth-straight win, but George Pickens the the Steelers have something to say about it.
George Pickens had a monster game for the Steelers.
Wilder waited too long to make his move and it cost him the bout.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
Johnell Davis scored 35 points to lead the Owls in a thriller in the desert.
New Mexico State was 17-11 in Kill's two seasons with the team.
'Tis the season for a good fright! Here are six scary movies to stream if you're over all the Christmas classics.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector is also under pressure.
The Mondavi wine heir talked to Yahoo Finance about preserving the business his grandfather built.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
Save energy with this genius dryer vent cleaning kit that's loved by over 15,000 shoppers.
The gist of the story is, LAION, a data set used to train many popular open source and commercial AI image generators, including Stable Diffusion and Imagen, contains thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse. A watchdog group based at Stanford, the Stanford Internet Observatory, worked with anti-abuse charities to identify the illegal material and report the links to law enforcement. Now, LAION, a nonprofit, has taken down its training data and pledged to remove the offending materials before republishing it.
The flowy, flattering top is a great way to upgrade your wardrobe for winter — and it's nearly 50% off.
Meet Daniel Dart, whose careers include rock star, celebrity promoter, social justice advocate, and venture capitalist — all after serving four years in prison.
More than 25,000 fans swear by this cozy pair of house shoes.
General Motors has temporarily halted sales of the brand new Chevy Blazer EV after some of the first vehicles shipped encountered a number of software problems. GM said its engineering teams are "working around the clock" toward a solution and that when it has one ready, Blazer EV owners will have to bring their vehicles to a dealership for a software update. GM also claimed a "limited number" of vehicles are affected but didn't offer a figure, and that the problems are "not safety related nor related to Ultium or Google Built-In."
More than 49,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'super baby soft.'
Worldwide demand for lithium is expected to double between 2025 and 2030 as more consumers buy electric vehicles.