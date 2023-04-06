Deputies: Human remains found in tent in Port Orange

Human remains were found in a tent in a wooded area of Port Orange Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the woods off of 6118 Ridgewood Ave. in Port Orange around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after a work crew discovered some tents in the area.

Inside one of the tents, deputies say they found a set of skeletal human remains.

Volusia County detectives are now working to identify the person.

The sheriff’s office didn’t share any other details on the nature of their investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m. today, a work crew came across some tents in the woods off 6118 S. Ridgewood Ave., Port Orange. Skeletal remains of an unidentified person were found inside one of the tents. Deputies and detectives responded and will be working to ID the deceased. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) April 5, 2023

