UPDATE: Human remains found in Orange County positively identified as missing Oviedo woman

UPDATE 3/25: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the remains found on Wednesday have been positively identified as Julie Noppinger.

Deputies said there is no indication of foul play, and that the cause and manner of death are pending a toxicology report.

Orange County deputies are investigating after finding a missing woman’s car in a restaurant parking lot.

Investigators said the car belongs to Julie Noppinger, 37, who has not been seen since late February.

The car was found at a Kobe Japanese Steakhouse in Waterford Lakes. Deputies found human remains nearby.

Investigators aren’t sure how long the car has been at the location.

READ: Missing Oviedo woman’s car found in Orlando, human remains located nearby

Noppinger was last seen leaving a Walmart a couple of blocks away on Feb. 26, the last time she was seen alive.

Noppinger lives in Oviedo.

At this point, investigators are calling it a death investigation. They don’t expect foul play. That could change once the medical examiner is done with the investigation into the cause of death.

READ: Orlando introduces new affordable housing program

Orange County sheriff’s crime scene techs spent hours searching the parking lot behind the restaurant.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.