Deputies ID man, 18, accused of getting into shootout with law enforcement, crashing into synagogue

Deputies said an 18-year-old on the run from the law crashed into a synagogue on Monday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that Johnny Santiago, 18, was originally involved in a suspicious incident with his father, Juan Santiago, in Deltona.

Investigators said Johnny Santiago’s mother was on the phone with her husband. She called 911 after hearing an argument between them, followed by a loud noise.

Deputies responded to the home, but no one was there.

Sanford police spotted the 18-year-old’s truck, but he took off. It was later found in Lake County.

Deputies said the teen led them on a chase and then slammed into a synagogue.

A shootout ensued.

Johnny Santiago was shot several times. As of last check, he is in stable condition and is now facing a long list of criminal charges.

Juan Santiago is missing as of Tuesday afternoon. Deputies do not know the father’s condition or if Johnny Santiago has anything to do with his disappearance.

