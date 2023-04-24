Deputies ID suspect in murder of Ga. 13-year-old boy shot while getting DoorDash delivery

Georgia deputies have identified a suspect in the murder of a 13-year-old boy who was shot to death while he was trying to grab his DoorDash delivery last month.

Deputies identified 30-year-old Gregory Thornton as a suspect in the murder of 13-year-old Buddy Brown. Deputies said Thornton is considered armed and dangerous.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office told WRDW they responded to Richmond Summit Apartment, located at 744 Broad Street in Augusta, on March 28 at around 3:07 a.m.

According to WRDW, when deputies arrived at the scene they found Brown outside, with at least one gunshot wound.

Officials said Brown was a seventh grader at Hornsby Middle School.

