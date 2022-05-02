Deputies ID woman accused of firing shots in Orange County McDonald’s

Orange County deputies identified a woman accused of firing shots in an Orange County McDonald’s over the weekend.

The incident began at 10:35 p.m. Saturday after deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the McDonald’s on Orange Blossom Trail and Holden Avenue.

Deputies said the shooter, Shandricka Warren, 30, fired a handgun inside and made threatening statements. All employees and customers were able to get out unharmed.

Once deputies arrived, they said Warren opened fire again from inside the McDonald’s, which led the them to return fire from outside the store.

No one was injured.

Deputies said they attempted to negotiate a peaceful surrender. The negotiations lasted for more than six hours, and at 4:45 a.m. Warren surrendered to deputies.

Warren was charged with burglary in a structure with assault with a firearm. Additional charges are pending.

