Deputies identified after fatal shooting of suspect who killed deputy, injured another

Four Pierce County deputies who fired their service weapons and killed the suspect who shot and killed deputy Dom Calata and injured another, have been identified.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team has identified the deputies as Sgt. Richard Scaniffe, who was shot in the leg by the suspect; Sgt. Robert Shaw, who has been with the department for 15 years; Deputy Tyler Seavey, who has served five years; and Deputy Nathan Coggin, who has served four years.

Calata and Scaniffe, members of a SWAT team serving a warrant at a mobile home park off Pacific Avenue in Spanaway were shot when the suspect, later identified as Jeremy Dayton, opened fire from inside his vehicle and struck the deputies, officials said.

Investigators said the deputies returned fire, ran to Dayton’s vehicle, removed him and performed lifesaving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Calata, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma, later died, authorities said.

Scaniffe was also taken to the hospital but was later released and is still recovering.

As for Dayton, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer described him as a “three-strike violent felon.”

Due to Dayton’s prior felony convictions, the task force had asked the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team for assistance.

Troyer said the suspect was in a stolen vehicle and deputies closed the road to ensure citizens wouldn’t get hurt.

Around 11:50 a.m. on the day of the shooting, they pulled him over in a mobile home park in the 19000 block of Pacific Avenue South just north of the Roy Y. He didn’t want to cooperate.

Troyer said a gun battle followed after he was pulled over and shortly after, there was a massive law enforcement response.

The investigation is still ongoing.

