Deputies identify 23-year-old found shot to death in empty parking lot

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found shot to death in an empty parking lot.

On Friday, deputies said they were investigating a death on Thomaston Road after receiving reports of a body being found in the parking lot of an empty business at 9:27 a.m.

The sheriff’s office was unable at first to identify the victim and asked for the public’s help. Deputies said initially the victim appeared to be a woman but upon further examination the victim was found to be a man.

Deputies identified the body as 23-year-old Deshazo Kifian Howard, also known as Destin, of Macon, Georgia.

The events leading up to the shooting and circumstances surrounding it are still under investigation.

Deputies said if anyone has information about this incident, contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

