Deputies identify Bloomingdale High student killed at Halloween party

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the name of the 15-year-old Bloomingdale High School student who was killed at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa earlier this month.

Laci Mae Gilileo was fatally shot early on Nov. 1 when gunfire erupted at a house party on the 9000 block of Harney Road, according to a news release. The Sheriff’s Office typically does not identify crime victims due to Marsy’s Law but released Gilileo’s name with her family’s permission, the release states.

Deputies responded about 2:15 a.m. to multiple calls about a shooting, according to information previously released by the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found a teen boy with at least one gunshot wound at the scene and a second shooting victim, Gilileo, at the nearby Petrol Mart at 11511 U.S. 301.

Both were taken to the hospital. Gilileo died there and the boy was listed in stable condition at the time. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the boy’s name or an update on his condition.

Detectives learned that the shooting happened shortly after an argument broke out at the party. The Sheriff’s Office previously said it was unclear if either of the shooting victims knew the shooter or shooters.

No arrests have been made in the case and detectives are still seeking tips from the public to help with the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 813-247-8200.

“As many of you may already know, we lost our beautiful, loving, compassionate, free-spirited lady bug in a horrific turn of events,” Gilileo’s mother, Claudia Smith-Stirewalt, said in a public message posted on Facebook on Nov. 2. “Laci was murdered while attempting to enjoy a fun night with friends at a Halloween party.

“Our girl left lasting impacts on people we hadn’t even met,” the post said. “I love you to the moon and back Laci.”