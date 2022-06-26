Deputies identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide on International Drive

Orange County sheriff’s deputies have identified a man and woman who were found dead Saturday morning after both were found shot at a resort on International Drive, in an apparent murder-suicide.

On Sunday, deputies said they believe 61-year-old Troy Bailey shot and killed 55-year-old Kim Bailey, before shooting and killing himself.

Around 10 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting at The Fountains Resort on South International Drive and Westwood Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, they found both a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s suffering from gunshot wounds. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are calling this a domestic incident and have not released any further information.

