Deputies identify driver accused of flashing BB gun during traffic incident

Mar. 9—TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's deputies have identified a 19-year-old driver accused of flashing a BB gun at a parent while driving near a student drop-off area last week at Traverse City West Senior High School.

Sheriff's Capt. Randy Fewless said a deputy patrolling the area early this week recognized a vehicle that matched a description of a late-1990s Honda Civic investigators identified from school surveillance video recorded during the March 1 incident.

It was that day, a 41-year-old parent called authorities to report the another driver had pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at him while driving along North Long Lake Road near the entrance of the school. The car was gone by the time deputies arrived, but investigators later used school surveillance video to identify a student dropped off by the driver and a distinguishing bumper sticker on the car.

"The thing that makes this very serious is that whenever you have a report of this type of issue at a school venue, specifically, it obviously raises the concern of the people at school, of the public in general, of law enforcement, of everybody," Fewless said. "So, we obviously work on these very diligently to make sure we can get to the bottom of it and determine as quickly as we possibly can as to whether or not there's a significant threat that might be involved in it."

Fewless said the deputy who found and stopped the Honda didn't find a BB gun in the vehicle, but did find a box from one that matches a description provided by the parent who reported the incident.

Fewless said investigators will forward a report to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor.

