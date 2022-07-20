Deputies identify Gainesville man found shot death on side of Marion County road

Homicide investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a killer.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies were first called Monday morning for a report of a dead man found along the roadway in the 15700 block of NW 41st Avenue in Reddick.

READ: Ex-prison guard accused of running meth ring in DeLand

Responding deputies later found the man had died of a gunshot wound and launched a homicide investigation.

The victim was identified by the sheriff’s office Tuesday as 23-year-old Gainesville resident Dequandre Alexander.

READ: Central Florida man with Nazi memorabilia arrested after explosives found in home

Now, investigators with MCSO’s Major Crimes Unit are asking for help figuring out what led to Alexander’s death.

Anyone with information about what happened to him is asked to call Detective Nicholas Sutliff at (352) 368-3546.

READ: Operation Flashpoint: FBI, Homeland Security ask local businesses to help spot suspicious activity

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-7867, or STOP.

See a map of the area below:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.