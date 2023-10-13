Deputies identify ‘John Doe’ body found near Paulding County fast-food restaurant

Deputies asked for the public’s help in identifying a “John Doe” body found near a Paulding County fast-food restaurant. They now know the man’s name.

On July 27, deputies responded to the restaurant off Hillside Overlook in Dallas, Georgia, and located a deceased man by the dumpsters.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation performed an autopsy, which confirmed the man died of an overdose.

Paulding County detectives worked with the GBI to identify him, but when other methods were exhausted, the sheriff’s office turned to the public for help. The GBI released a sketch of the man.

On Friday, officials said they identified the man as Joshua Bryan Gels, age 40 of Douglasville. Gels’ family told deputies that he had been estranged from them at the time of his death.

No foul play was suspected in his death.

“We would like to thank the countless tipsters who assisted in helping Detectives obtain his identity. Remember, if you have any information about criminal activity, please feel free to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app,” the sheriff’s office said.

