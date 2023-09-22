Deputies identify juveniles as suspects in rash of crimes in Frenchtown Township

Monroe County sheriff's deputies recently identified some juveniles as suspects committing property crimes in the Detroit Beach and Woodland Beach areas of Frenchtown Township.

Deputies sent to a report of a traffic crash in the area of Fairview Street on Sept. 15 learned the vehicle involved was possibly stolen, a news release from the sheriff's office said. While investigating the incident deputies learned that a person in the area was attempting to steal another vehicle. Deputies along with Sheriff Troy Goodnough converged on the area and found a 14-year-old and took him into custody. The juvenile was transported to the Monroe County Juvenile Court for court proceedings.

At 1:46 a.m. Sept. 13 deputies were sent to a report of a fire at Bear Park in Detroit Beach, the release said. Upon arrival, deputies along with the Frenchtown Fire Department found a portable toilet on fire. The fire was extinguished and was a total loss. Evidence gathered by deputies showed suspected juveniles in the area at the time of the fire. With this evidence deputies are actively working to identify the offenders of this incident.

On Sept. 11, deputies located a 13-year-old in the area of Woodland Beach in Frenchtown Township. Evidence was gathered linking the juvenile to several larceny-from-auto cases in the area. The juvenile was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

Goodnough reminds all Monroe County reisdents to speak up if they see something by contacting Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or 911 in an emergency, the release said.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Deputies identify juveniles as suspects in crimes in Frenchtown