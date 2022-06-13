Deputies identify man fatally shot in Orlando Family Dollar parking lot

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who died following a shooting outside of an Orlando business on Friday.

Investigators said Monday that Ricky Jones, 44, died after being shot in the parking lot of Family Dollar off of South Orange Blossom Trail.

Deputies responded to the area of Orange Blossom Trail and Chancery Lane just after 6 a.m. on June 10 after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two people had been shot in a parking lot outside the store.

Investigators said both men were taken to a nearby hospitals.

Jones did not survive.

The other victim, in his 20s, was reported to be in stable condition a short time after Friday’s shooting.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

