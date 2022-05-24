Deputies identify man shot and killed outside Orange County home

Christy Turner,Matt Reeser
·1 min read

Deputies have identified the man who was killed in a shooting outside an Orange County home Monday evening.

Investigators said 62-year-old Oleg Denysenko was standing in the driveway of a home off Duncan Court when he was shot.

Deputies said they were called to the location for a reported shooting just after 6 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Denysenko dead from a gunshot wound.

Neighbors told investigators that they heard several gunshots at around 6 p.m.

Bruna Jordan, who lives in the neighborhood, said she can’t believe something like this would happen.

“I think it’s insane. Like, you know, everywhere now it’s getting really dangerous,” Jordan said.

Deputies were able to obtain security camera video from a homeowner that may have captured the shooting.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

