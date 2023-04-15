Deputies identify suspect involved in shooting death of woman and her mother

Orange County deputies have released the identity of the suspect investigators believe is responsible for killing two women on Friday.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Radrick Francois, they believe he is responsible for shooting and killing 20-year-old Tanga Lynn Owens and her mother, 39-year-old Tanisha Rochelle Starr.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to London Crest Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Friday in reference to a shooting.

According to deputies, the location where the shooting happened was a common meeting spot for Owens and Francois, who have a two-year-old child together.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Security footage shows Francois shooting both women, grabbing the two-year-old child from the car and then running back to his Lake Sherwood apartment.

The victim’s families told deputies that this shooting involved a custody battle.

Francois is now facing two first-degree murder charges after deputies said he confessed to shooting and killing Owens and Starr.

Read: Summer-like conditions hit Central Florida on Saturday

The arrest affidavit stated that deputies were at the complex for something unrelated right before the shooting happened, which lead to a quick response where deputies shut down entrances and exits to the apartment as they tried to find both Francois and the child.

Responding deputies rushed the two women to the hospital and also pulled an 8-month-old child from the vehicle where they were shot.

Investigators brought out dogs and collected evidence for hours, and after noticing Francois on the balcony of his apartment, they eventually took him into custody.

Read: Amber alert issued for missing 3-year-old Miami boy

Deputies also located the two-year-old unharmed inside the home.

Francois told deputies he shot Owens in self-defense, claiming he accidentally shot Owen’s mother in the process.

Investigators did not recover the gun in this case, but they did find rounds and magazines inside Francois’ home.

Story continues

Read: Firefighters battle early morning house fire in Lake County

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.