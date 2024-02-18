Deputies identify victim killed in Orange County shooting

A man has died following a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the Banks View Circle near South Orange Blossom Trail for a shooting.

According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the scene around 12:52 p.m., they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as 31-year-old Juan Guerrero.

Deputies said the incident is still an active homicide investigation.

See a map of the scene below:

